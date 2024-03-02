Janhvi Kapoor makes Rihanna dance on Zingaat song, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor makes Rihanna dance on Zingaat song

The pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani, son of famous businessman Mukesh Ambani, was organised late at night in Jamnagar, Gujarat. International pop star Rihanna graced the pre-wedding event of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani with her presence. The global icon is making a lot of headlines for her performance in the Ambani family events. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared her latest video on social media, in which she is seen dancing with Rihanna on one of her famous song.

Janhvi Kapoor dances with Rihanna

Janhvi Kapoor also attended the pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as a guest. During this time, she has shared the latest video on his official Instagram handle. In this video, she is seen dancing fiercely with Hollywood's legendary pop star Rihanna. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen dancing with Rihanna on the famous dance song Zingaat from her first film Dhadak. "This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye," the caption read.

Watch the video here:

Fans were also quite surprised to see Rihanna and Janhvi dancing together. The situation is that this latest video of these two is now going viral like wildfire on social media. Fans are liking and commenting a lot on this video of his.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Actor Janhvi Kapoor will entertain the audience through several movies in the coming times. These include films from Hindi cinema to South cinema. She was last seen in the OTT film Bawal opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in the movie Devara: Part 1 opposite South superstar Jr. NTR. With this film, Janhvi will also mark her Tamil-Telugu debut. After this, Kapoor will also be seen in films like Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from this, she will once again share screen space with Varun Dhawan in Shashank Khaitaan's next. The film is being produced by Karan Johar. ​

