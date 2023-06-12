Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal pre-teaser copied? Internet says so

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal pre-teaser copied?

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal's pre-teaser was finally unveiled on Sunday. It quickly went viral on the internet and garnered mixed reactions. While some praised Ranbir Kapoor's never-seen-before avatar others called it copied from a South Korean film. Commencing with Ranbir's entrance, the teaser showcases him holding an axe while a group of masked men await his arrival. A lively Punjabi track serves as the backdrop to the visuals. Clad in a white kurta and dhoti, Ranbir's face is partially revealed in the footage. Based on the glimpse, it appears that Ranbir is portraying the character of a formidable and merciless gangster. He is seen engaging in one-man combat against the men.

Despite the enthusiasm among fans for the film, numerous individuals have accused Sandeep Reddy Vanga of replicating a scene from the South Korean movie Oldboy. Oldboy, directed by Park Chan-wook and released in 2003, still maintains a significant fan base.

The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 11 in 5 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

