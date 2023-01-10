Is Hansal Mehta's 'anti-national' tweet a dig at The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI Hansal Mehta and Vivek Agnihotri share tweets on The Kashmir Files

Without a doubt, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files has been one of the most controversial films of 2022. Even after its box-office success, many have openly criticised it as a 'propaganda film'. After The Kashmir Files made it to the Oscar shortlist, among 301 other titles, some filmmakers seem to be targeting Vivek and his movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s. After Vivek expressed his happiness over The Kashmir Files making the Oscars shortlist, Aseem Chhabra and Hansal Mehta took indirect digs at the filmmaker on social media.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files making Oscars shortlist

Vivek Agnihotri celebrated The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) naming The Kashmir Files among the 301 films eligible for Oscars 2023 nominations. He shared a post on Instagram congratulating the entire team and actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaarfor being eligible in the Best Actor category.

Hansal Mehta and Aseem Chhabra react to Vivelk Agnihotri's tweet

Reacting to Vivek Agnihotri's 'premature' celebration, Aseem Chhabra wrote, "Let me make this clear - that filmmaker who is claiming his divisive film has been “shortlisted” for the Oscars is LYING. His film has only qualified for the Oscars. Any film can qualify if it has a limited run in LA (sic).”

Reacting to it, Hansal wrote sarcastically, “You are a genocide denying anti-national (sic).” His words seemed to be taking a dig at Vivek, who is often seen calling people who criticised The Kashmir Files ‘anti-national.’

The reminder list from the Academy includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

