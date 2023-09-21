Inside Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' BTS: Makeup, food, Saif Ali Khan & kids, fun, fake blood | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR 'Jaane Jaan' BTS video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most-loved Bollywood actress, has turned a year wiser today (September 21). Well, it is a double celebration for her as she turns 43 and steps into the world of OTT with Jaane Jaan. Yes, you heard it right, Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma have come together for a Netflix movie titled 'Jaane Jaan,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is set to be released on September 21. A day before its release, Kareena shared a video on Instagram featuring several previously unseen behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

Inside Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' BTS

Kareena Kapoor, known for her roles like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Geet in Jab We Met is making her debut in OTT with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan.' The actress, who enjoyed her time shooting for the film, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, which includes glimpses of her transformation into Maya, her character in the film. It includes a regular dose of makeup, dinners and food, fake blood scenes, moments in her vanity van, adorable selfies, cute videos, too much fun cast and heartwarming interactions with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh, who paid her a visit on the film's set.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming to you tomorrow… So on the eve of जाने जान release …I wanted to share what an incredible journey it’s been. I absolutely loved playing माया, but it would not have been so much fun if not for these amazing people .. #JaaneJaan, 21st sept only on @netflix_in."

Jaane Jaan trailer

The trailer gives you a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya D'Souza, played by Kareena Kapoor, Naren, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, and Karan, played by Vijay Varma navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.

Speaking at the launch of Jaane Jaan’s trailer, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am so excited the trailer is finally yours to see! This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I can't wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan."

