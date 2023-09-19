Vijay Varma says he broke into a sweat during THIS scene with Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY VARMA Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor

Hands down! Kareena Kapoor is one of the most-loved Bollywood actors and who doesn't want to play her romance in a film? Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat got this opportunity for the Netflix Originals Jaane Jaan. The film marks the OTT debut of the stunning Kareena Kapoor and will premiere on September 21.

Recently, in an interview with Shehnaaz Gill, Vijay Varma opened up about his romantic scene with Kareena Kapoor that took the internet by storm. Speaking to Gill, the actor said it was a dream come true for him to work opposite Kapoor. Vijay blushed and said Kareena Kapoor is a secure actor and she complimented both him and Jaideep Ahlawat. He further said he had blown whistles while watching her films and when she complimented her it was a bit embarrassing.

Talking about his romantic scene with Kareena Kapoor, Varma opened up about a scene wherein she looks at him in a 'certain' way and sings. He said he couldn't handle it and started sweating during the scene.

About Jaane Jaan

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, who earlier gave gripping films like Kahaani and Badla, Jaane Jaan traces the life of a single mother who is also a suspect in a murder investigated by a relentless cop. The film is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect by Keigo Higashino.

On the professional front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Kaalkoot with Shweta Tripathi on JioCinema. He earlier hogged headlines with her onscreen chemistry with Tamannaah Bhatia in Lust Stories 2. Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and Jaideep Ahlawat, who impressed the audience with his stint in Paatal Lok, last appeared in An Action Hero co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

