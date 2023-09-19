Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces biopic on origins of Indian cinema | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Director SS Rajamouli

After the worldwide success of RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli announced his new project on Monday. The noted filmmaker began working on the biopic Made In India and made the announcement with a promo. Made In India will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya and Varun Gupta.

With the intriguing announcement video, SS Rajamouli wrote a note on Twitter or X. The note read, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA."

Watch here:

SS Karthikeya also wrote on Twitter, "It's been years since I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a producer. The moment has come. MADE IN INDIA… With utmost responsibility, taking this up as a challenge. Cheers to my producing partner, @VarunG0707, and the director @nitinrkakkar."

Take a look:

Soon after Made In India was announced, cinema buffs expressed their excitement for the project. One user wrote, "Plz Concentrate more on ur next directorial than this one sir... They are waiting for more than 10 years.. Don't make them wait long." Another fan wrote, "Pride Of Indian Cinema making a Cinema of MADE IN INDIA."

"Very good, all the best to you for this multidimensional film," wrote the third.

SS Rajamouli won plaudits for his last film RRR not just in India but also internationally. The film won the Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. RRR also bagged the Best International Film award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

