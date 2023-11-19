"I was going to marry..." Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen was in the news a few months ago for her relationship with Lalit Modi, due to which she was also trolled on social media. Sushmita Sen is an actress who talks openly about her personal life and she has shocked everyone by making a new revelation about her relationship with Lalit Modi. "I just posted on Instagram because sometimes I feel that when people remain silent, their silence is taken as weakness or fear. I just needed to put up a post so they would know I was laughing. After that, my work is over," said the Miss Universe 1994. Universe

Sushmita Sen further said that if were are calling someone a gold digger, then at least do not earn from it and check your facts. "I like diamonds, not gold. Anyway, that was another experience and if I was going to marry anyone, I would marry him. I don't try. I just do it," said sen.

Lalit Modi had shared pictures with the actress on social media last year. However, after a lot of uproar, Sushmita clarified on Instagram that she does not have a ring on her finger yet. Let us tell you that Sushmita was recently seen romancing with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Recently, both of them were seen holding hands at a Diwali party.

Sushmita Sen made her OTT debut

Talking about the actress' work front, Sushmita Sen made her OTT debut with 'Arya 3', produced and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India from November 3. Before this, the actress was also seen in the web series 'Tali'.

