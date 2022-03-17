Hrithik Roshan's mom thinks Saba Azad is 'too cute'; here's how the actress reacted

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA AZAD, HRITHIK ROSHAN Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actress-musician Saba Azad. The buzz about the two actors dating began last month when they were seen walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. Since then, the duo has not only been spotted together on various occasions but Saba's appearances at the Roshan family's get-together is also raising eyebrows. However, neither of the two has confirmed that they are seeing each other.

Recently, when Saba took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself from a recent photo shoot, she got a shoutout from Pinkie Roshan, mother of her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik. Heaping praise on her Pinkie said her look was very close to Audrey Hepburn. It was in reference to Saba's caption that read, "I'v looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway."

Reacting to the photos, Pinkie Roshan wrote, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn." "@pinkieroshan eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty," the actress replied in response.

The rumours of the two dating each other have been grabbing headlines of late. Earlier, Saba was also seen at a Hrithik's family lunch in a picture shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. Captioning the picture, Rajesh Roshan had written, "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime."

Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, they're parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne had also attended Saba's gig sometime back. She posted Saba Azad's photo from the music event and wrote, "What an amazing evening. You are super cool and supremely talented."

Meanwhile, after a hiatus of two years, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 runaway Tamil success, 'Vikram Vedha' essaying the role of Vikram along with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.