Hina Khan took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra for Cannes look? Netizens say its time for HinaYanka

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Hina Khan managed to impress fashion critics and fans with her impeccable looks at Cannes 2022. Not only she won hearts for her stunning appearances at the red carpet but also for her sartorial choices. One such striking look was when she was dressed in a blue gown with see-through detailing. It has reminded many of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and now the look is being compared to the outfit that the global star wore to the premiere of Chasing Happiness in 2019.

Since then, the looks of the two actresses have been featured in multiple 'who wore it better' posts and one of them has grabbed Hina's attention. Reacting to the post, Hina, being her humble self tweeted, "Seriously (laughing emoji) Dude she’s The @priyankachopra (Sic)."

Fans are all hearts for Hina's reaction. Shipping the two together, many wrote 'HinaYanka' on the post. A user admired how Hina didn't pull down the post and responded to it sportingly. "That's why i love her.. Strong peoples don't put down others.. They lift them up..Inspiration queen," the user tweeted. Another said, "I think first time there will FEMALE shipping. ..HinaYanka.."

A user noted how Hina was shocked at the comparisons. "Hina admires PC. For her she's like idol. Looks like Hina was shocked to see this comparison," the tweet read.

A fan of the actresses also posted a video from Hina Khan's first appearance at Cannes when she met Priyanka Chopra.

Some also slammed the comparisons. "Don’t compare them. Both are beautiful and gorgeous. Both are successful in their career and they respect each other. Love both," a Twitter user noted.

For the unversed, Hina Khan was at Cannes for the poster launch of her film 'Country Of Blind'. While Hina is playing the female protagonist in the film, Shoib Nikas Shah is appearing along with social media sensation and actor Anushka Sen. Inaamulhaq plays the antagonist and Pradhuman Singh plays a very different role as part of the narrative. UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and Mir Sarwar also play an important role in the film.

The film is soon going to premiere at the British Film academy backed film festival in Birmingham.