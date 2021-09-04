Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVENDRA_SIDHEART Hina Khan on Sidharth Shukla's demise: 'Scared, shaken, disturbed by heartbreaking news of my friends passing'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left everyone shocked. Actress Hina Khan, who entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' house alongside late actor Sidharth Shukla as ‘Toofani Seniors’ penned heartfelt notes remembering the late actor. The actress who lost her father a few months ago shared that she is surprised at how fragile and unpredictable life is.

The actress talked about the unpredictability of life and wrote, "We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding, I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family. Prayers for peace for all of you!"

In another tweet, Hina Khan shared she is not keeping well and is trying to cope up with the sudden demise of the actor. She wrote, "After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there. #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar (sic).

Actress Gauahar Khan was also a part of the Toofani Seniors' trio. She too is highly affected by Sidharth's sudden demise. She had visited actor's residence to meet his mother and also posted pictures and video clips of him from the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Sidharth bid farewell to the world on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital- Mumbai in an ambulance decorated with flowers.

Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

