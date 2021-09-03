Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss video goes viral: 'Even when you are 70, call me when you’re in trouble'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAT Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss video goes viral: 'Even when you are 70, call me..'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left everyone shocked. Amidst the mourning, it's tough not to think about his family, especially his mother and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, fondly called Sidnaaz by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', and since then they had been in constant touch with each other. As Sidharth and 'Sidnaaz' fans mourned the demise of the television's brightest star, an old video of him having a heartfelt conversation with Shehnaaz in the Bigg Boss house has gone viral.

In the video, Sidharth is seen telling Shehnaaz that she should call him whenever she needs him. He further said that even if they are not on talking terms after the reality show, she shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to him. Thinking about the future, he adds in Hindi, "Even when you turn 70, and if I am alive till then, feel free to call me." After Sidharth's statement, Shehnaaz can be seen blushing and she assured him that he would always be the first person she will reach out to whenever she needs help.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have also featured in two music videos of the songs 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

According to several reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last at the age of 40. Shehnaaz's father, Santosh Singh Sukh informed the actress is not doing well. "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later," he told SpotboyE.

Sidharth was last seen on television as a guest on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane. He was accompanied by Shehnaaz Gill. Before making an appearance on Shehnaaz, Sidharth said he is quite excited about entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house with "my best friend" Shehnaaz Gill. The two actors made quite a loving pair during their time as contestants in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Recently their film 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka' was also released on a streaming app. Talking about it he added, "Well, 'Bigg Boss' holds a special place in my heart," he said. "It has given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Sidharth through this show. My 'Bigg Boss' journey wouldn't have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly."

