Sidharth Shukla no more: Aly Goni left heartbroken after seeing Shehnaaz Gill's condition

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left everyone shocked. Amidst the mourning, it's tough not to think about his family, especially his mother and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Many members of the Indian film and television industry visited the late star's house to pay their condolences on Thursday. Actor Aly Goni was also present there. After coming from Sidharth's residence, Aly took to Twitter to express his grief. He even talked about the condition of Shehnaaz.

"Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha... lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya... stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken," Aly tweeted.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called Sidnaaz by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', and since then they had been in constant touch with each other. They both also featured in two music videos of the songs 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

According to several reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last at the age of 40. Shehnaaz's father, Santosh Singh Sukh informed the actress is not doing well.

"I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later," he told SpotboyE.

Sidharth was last seen on television as a guest on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane. He was accompanied by Shehnaaz Gill. Before making an appearance on Shehnaaz, Sidharth said he is quite excited about entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house with "my best friend" Shehnaaz Gill. The two actors made quite a loving pair during their time as contestants in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Recently their film 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka' was also released on a streaming app. Talking about it he added, "Well, 'Bigg Boss' holds a special place in my heart," he said. "It has given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Sidharth through this show. My 'Bigg Boss' journey wouldn't have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly."

Sidharth Shukla was a multi-talented personality who not only did daily soaps but also hosted reality shows besides Bollywood projects.

He was best known for his role of 'Shivraj Shekhar' in 'Balika Vadhu'. Even after his demise, he is being remembered for the way he showed his acting skills in the serial. Besides this, he also did 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and hosted shows like 'Savdhaan India' and also did projects with Karan Johar like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

