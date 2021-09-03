Sidharth Shukla passes away: Last rites to be held today at Mumbai's Oshiwara

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla passes away: Last rites to be performed today at Mumbai's Oshiwara

Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has hit everyone hard. He passed away at 40. He suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. According to hospital officials, he was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper hospital. A team of five doctors conducted a postmortem to ascertain the cause of the death. The last rites of the actor will be performed on Friday. His dead body will be handed over to the family at 11 am today. The actor’s mortal remains remained at Cooper hospital on Thursday night.

There will be a 'Shanti path' at home, followed by a funeral in Oshiwara.

Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role of Shiv in 'Balika Vadhu'. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom. Many celebs including Rahul Vaidya, Himanshu Khurana, Gauahar Khan, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Gurmeet Chowdhry, Prince Narula were seen at his home.

Sidharth Shukla began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but it was "Balika Vadhu" that made him famous.

Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill is also reported to be in a bad state. Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha was also seen at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Talking about Shehnaaz and her state, her dad said: "Uska bura haal hai... she is not in a good state. I am constantly in touch with her over the phone. Bura haal hai sabka he. Shehnaaz's brother Shahbaaz has left to be with her, he will be with her."