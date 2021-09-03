Himanshi Khurana sympathizes with Shehnaaz Gill after Sidharth Shukla's death: Stay strong my love

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDNAAZFOREVER Himanshi Khurana sympathizes with Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla's death has left a void in the hearts of his fans and family. TV celebrities and his Bigg Boss co-contestants have taken to social media to express their shock at the sudden demise. While they have been praying for his family, everyone is worried for Shehnaaz Gill who is inconsolable. Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter to sympathises with Shehnaaz and asked her to stay strong. Himanshi wished that no one witness a day like this in their life.

She tweeted, "Nai yaar no no Aisa din kisi ki life me na aye #ShehnaazGiII love you stay strong my love." In another tweet, Himanshi said, "Kisi ki chahat jane se ehsaas hua aj .....khud ki chahat saath hai use jeelo.......... no hate no complaint from now sorry to everyone stay happy."

Uska chilana or ek dum se chup ho jana .... ye uska sailaab hai ," read another tweet.

On Thursday, mourning the death of Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi had shared a moment from Bigg Boss 13 in which they were seen sharing a hug and wrote, "Life is too short and unpredictable." She added, "Special note to fans n haters: kisi bhi person ko itna mat stao na pressure do ki ache dikhe ,woh ye kar raha hai app woh kro isi pressure me artist apne ko acha dikhane ki race me lag jata hai or playing with there organs n body :stop this"

Reminiscing about the days she spent with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13, the 29-year-old actress said: "I always had that huge respect for him...we spent good days in BB but we all were busy in work after that and didn't get any chance to meet him after that. Life is so unpredictable."

She also revealed if she had a chance to talk to Shehnaaz after Sidharth's death and said, "No not yet. Called her once yesterday but I know she is not in a state to talk."

Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 40.