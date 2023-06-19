Hailey Bieber looks stunning in a silky lavender slip dress for her dinner date with Justin Bieber

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hailey and Justin Bieber for a dinner date in New York City.

With just one swift move, Hailey Bieber proved that the perfect date night outfit does exist.

Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous in a satin lavender slip dress for a dinner date with their husband Justin Bieber in New York City. The 26-year-old model entrepreneur’s fashion game was on point. Hailey paired her outfit with a black pointed-toe slingback from stylish Dani Michelle and a matching leather shoulder bag. The supermodel flashed two rings between both her hands, one being her huge wedding rock.

The dazzling pieces nicely complemented her long, red, and white French manicure. She opted for layered gold and diamond necklaces along with small diamond studs. Hailey Bieber was in her standard hairstyle, slick back bun, and kept her makeup look minimal with glossy pink lips and natural blush.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber was looking casual in a black t-shirt that he paired with light-wash jeans and white shoes. The singer added a brown cap with an added chin strap. Justin carried a large paper bag containing leftover food from the upscale eatery. The date night comes after Hailey was seen shopping in the Big Apple with friends earlier in the day.

Earlier, Hailey Bieber held a high-end celebration for her skincare brand Rhode’s one-year anniversary. She looked glamorous in a Vivienne Westwood Couture pink bejeweled mini dress. This dress had a deep plunging neckline and was covered in rose-pink Swarovski crystals. She accessorized her look with transplant nude heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Justin Bieber also sent her wife a lovely bouquet and heartwarming message to congratulate her on the one-year anniversary of Rhode.

Hailey Bieber recently showed her support for Selena Gomez by liking her post. She also urged fans not to post mean comments and rude messages on other pictures.

