Govinda claims Twitter account hacked after getting trolled for post on Gurugram violence

Govinda made a post on his Twitter account talking about Gurugram violence, which netizens trolled him for it. The actor later claimed that his account was hacked and that he never speaks about such things.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2023 19:55 IST
Govinda's Twitter account gets hacked
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Govinda's Twitter account gets hacked

A tweet was made on Govinda’s account where he condemned the violence in Gurugram. The post garnered trolls and was slammed by the netizens. This led to the actor sharing an update that his account was hacked. He posted an update on Instagram, saying that his Twitter account had been hacked. In a video he posted, Govinda said, “Please do not attribute this Haryana tweet to me, as I have not done this. Somebody has hacked my account. I am just doing a complaint to the cybercrime now. I will investigate the matter”.

He also said that he hasn’t been using his Twitter account for a while and insisted that it was hacked. He also added that his team didn’t post on the handle and said that they wouldn’t post such content without his permission. This new post comes shortly after the actor won praise for taking a stand and speaking up on the issue of communal violence. Several social media users applauded the star for speaking up at a time when Bollywood actors have chosen to stay mum on national issues.

For the unversed, this is the tweet that was made from the Twitter account. It is a post condemning the violence that happened in Gurugram. While the tweet is already deleted, a screenshot of the same is still going viral on social media.

