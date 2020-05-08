'Got your back Ma' Riddhima Kapoor tells mother Neetu as she shares another family picture with Rishi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riddhima Kapoor shares another family picture with Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in Mumbai after a two year battle with leukemia. The actor's untimely death left his family and millions of fans in despair. Kapoor's family is still coping up with his absence and is sharing golden memories with him from the old days. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been actively sharing photos with him on social media and remembering the good moments passed with him. After sharing the New Year's eve 2010 family picture, Riddhima shared another photo with father Rishi Kapoor in which they are seen posing with her daughter Samara. Riddhima also shared a post for her mother Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "got your back ma". The photo features Neetu with her children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. Check out-

Earlier, Riddhima took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone for their love and prayers. She also shared a throwback photo featuring her parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and her husband Bharat Sahni enjoying the New Year's eve. She wrote, "Beautiful memories New Years' eve 2010 - Just before Samara was born." Pregnant Riddhima and others are seen dressed in black for the party in the photo.

Riddhima Kapoor lives in Delhi with her husband and his family. She could not reach Mumbai for the last rights of Rishi Kapoor from Delhi due to lockdown restrictions. She attended the funeral via video conference. Riddhima reached Mumbai on May 2 with her daughter Samara and family members after which Neetu Kapoor organised a prayers meet for the late actor at their home. The ashes of Rishi Kapoor have been immersed in Banganga in Mumbai.

The entire Bollywood was in shock when the news of the death of Ridhi Kapoor surfaced the internet. Amitabh Bachchan was the first one who tweeted about the sad demise of the actor and left the fans shocked. He tweeted, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!." However, later he deleted the tweet.

Big B also remembered Rishi Kapoor through a heartfelt post and wrote, "I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur , a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house ..I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms .. He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other."

