Gaurav Chopra REVEALS shocking details about Bigg Boss 10, claims late Swami Om did black magic

Gaurav Chopra, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Gadar 2', revealed some shocking insights into his career and Bigg Boss journey. The actor has been a television heartthrob, after foraying into films with Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Paandey, he was recently seen alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2. Gaurav played the role of Lt. Col. Devendra Rawat in Anil Sharma's directorial. Talking about his admiration for Sunny Deol, Gaurav called him "a grounded and serene" individual.

Gaurav Chopra reveals Swami Om did black magic in BB10

Amid the success of his film Gadar 2, Gaurav confessed that he should never have participated in 'Bigg Boss 10'. In an interview with News18, Gaurav revealed that late Swami Om did black magic. "I should never have gone to 'Bigg Boss'. Swami Om was scary, he did blackmagic, threatened us. It looked funny to the audience but was very bad for the contestant." For the unversed, the actor participated in Bigg Boss with Manu Punjabi, Monalisa, Rohan Mehra, Manveer Gurjar, Nitibha Kaul Bani J, Rahul Dev, and more.

Gaurav Chopra is the voice behind 'Thor'

Gaurav Chopra also talked about becoming the voice behind Thor in the Avengers series. "I was told that I can be a real good Thor because of my long hair look, but eventually I got an opportunity to be the voice for Chris Hemsworth’s character. I am not going to buy my son a Spider-Man costume, but a THOR one."

Gaurav Chopra's work front

Before Gadar 2, Gaurav Chopra was seen in 'Rana Naidu'. The actor played the role of Prince Reddy in the series. It featured Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla and Suchitra Pillai in pivotal roles. Venkatesh plays Rana Daggubati’s father Naga in the series, which was created by Karan Anshuman. The show has been directed by Karan and Suparn S Varma.

