Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel reveals Sunny Deol starrer was labeled as 'gutter' before release | VIDEO

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's Gadar is returning to the big screen with part 2 after a gap of 22 years. The trailer of the film was released in Mumbai in the presence of the entire star cast. While the fans cannot wait to see the chemistry between Sakina and Tara Singh again on the big screens, Ameesha, during the trailer launch event revealed that Gadar was termed 'gutter' before its release.

Speaking at the event, Ameesha recalled the day when director Anil Sharma told the story of Gadar and she was offered the role of Sakina. The actress opened up on how some people discouraged her to take the role. "Logo ne Gadar ke aane ke pehle Gadar ko gutter kaha tha aur ye baat mere dil ko choo gayi thi. Fir maine kaha ye dejection nahi, yaha main zyada mehnaat karungi. Mujhe challenges bohot achhe lagte hain. I had faith in my directors. Itni khoobsurat prem kahaani shayad na kahi likhi thi or na likhenge koi bhi toh mujhe haa karna hi tha. Yes, it was difficult but Anil Ji patiently sat with me and took care of everything." For Gadar 2, she was confronted with the same negativity.

Meanwhile, Sunny and Ameesha received a grand welcome at the trailer launch of 'Gadar 2' on Wednesday in Mumbai. The duo arrived at the event dressed as their characters Tara Singh and Sakina. Sunny wore a saffron kurta paired with white pyjamas, a black blazer and a beige turban, Ameesha was seen wearing a red sharara outfit.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media in which the co-stars could be seen posing in front of a truck. In the videos, both actors could be seen getting a grand welcome at the event with dhol beats. As the beats got intense Sunny and Ameesha couldn’t resist themselves and performed bhangra in front of the paps. Along with them, actor Utkarsh Sharma, director Anil Sharma and the other team members of ‘Gadar 2’ were also present at the trailer launch.

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. Talking about the film Sunny Deol said, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment".

