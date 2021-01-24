Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI, SARAALIKHAN95 From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan Bollywood divas sizzle in their latest Instagram posts

Many popular Bollywood celebrities have become very active on social media during the Coronavirus pandemic. These days celebrities not just share their pictures on social media platforms but also keep their fans updated related to their personal life, fitness regime, upcoming projects, etc. Social media is a blessing for their fans as they are more closely connected to their favorite celebrities now. Every day, celebrities take to their social media accounts and give us a glimpse of their life. Today, let us take a look at the Instagram posts of the Bollywood divas who sizzled the internet with their pictures.

Nora Fatehi

Actress Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram post. She can be seen posing in front of a black luxurious car, wearing a glamoous black high slit dress. The actress captioned the photo in French and wrote, 'Les rageux nous pistent. Longue est la liste.' Nora will appear in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. The film narrates the story of Vijay Karnik, an Indian Air Force pilot.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is one of the most active users of social media. From sharing her fitness regime, glamorous pictures to casual looks Jacqueline keeps it real. She recently posted her selfie in which she looked extremely beautiful. She captioned the image, "Have a great day everyone! Stay healthy and happy!"

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan checked into the Maldives earlier this week. Ever since the actress has been sharing her beach pictures, aerial yoga videos, and pictures of dinner outings with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Sharing a picture in a blue bikini Sara captioned, "Sky above, Sand below ...Live in the moment- Go with the flow." Indeed, the actress looked an absolute stunner.

Janhvi Kapoor

Whenever Janhvi Kapoor posts anything on her social media account, it immediately goes viral. Janhvi is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Meanwhile, she keeps sharing her photos on Instagram. She recently shared a close up picture where she looked extremely beautiful.

Malaika Arora Khan

The ever-gorgeous Malaika Arora Khan is going to make your day with her pool picture. The actress who looked nothing less than a dream captioned the image,"Rise n shine .... n have a lovely m healthy day"