First pics of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby leaked on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised everyone as the celebrity couple embraced parenthood by taking the surrogacy route to have a baby. The couple popularly known as Nickyanka by fans made the surprise announcement over the weekend. While Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, refrained from sharing any details like the name or the gender of the newborn, the duo requested privacy for their family time.

Now, days later, photos of Priyanka and Nick having a gala time a baby have gone viral on the Internet. In the photos, the couple is seen spending some time with a toddler making fans wonder if it's their baby. Take a look at the pics:

However, that is not the case. Nickyanka fans will have to wait a little longer to have the photos of their kids. The baby in the viral photos is Priyanka’s niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian, the baby of Priyanka’s cousin Divya Jyoti. Reportedly, the photo is from 2018, the same year Nick and Priyanka got married.

For the unversed, the actress, who married the pop star in 2018, took to Instagram on Jan 22 at midnight to announce the birth of their new baby.

Priyanka said on the photo-sharing platform: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Moreover, the loved-up couple intends to have even more kids in the coming years, reports femalefirst.co.uk. An insider told Us Weekly that friends of the celebrity duo are "excited" for the new parents, and the married couple are keen to have even more children in the future.