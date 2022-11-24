Filmmaker Ashok Pandit files complaint against Richa Chadha for 'anti-national' comments

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Filmmaker Ashok Pandit files complaint against Richa Chadha

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is facing the heat for her recent tweet on Galwan. The actress was brutally trolled by netizens and now, filmmaker Ashok pandit has filed a complaint against the actress at the Juhu police station. He demanded action against her and said that he doesn't understand under whose instructions is she working. In the complaint, the filmmaker said that Richa Chadha has intentionally insulted the army and the soldiers who were martyred in Galvan.

Ashoke Pandit said, "It is our duty as the citizens to file complaint against people who make obnoxious comments against our security forces. The forces protect us and our country and mocking them is considered a anti-national activity. With the way the comments were made and people have reacted to it, I felt it was my duty as a true nationalist to file a complaint against her (Richa Chadha) at the local police station. The police will take this forward and punish her according to the law."

He added, "My message to the people and the entire country is you cannot mock or abuse our security forces, who sacrificed their lives for the goodness of the country and the protection of the countrymen."

After the backlash on Twitter, Richa Chadha took to the internet to apologise for her tweet. She said, "Even though in can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in the 1960's. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood.

A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

The controversy started when Richa reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter which read "Galwan says hi." As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decided to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement.

DON'T MISS

OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this weekend (Nov 25): Kantara, Chup, The Last Show & others

Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan enters as wild card; emotional Sumbul Touqeer expresses her feelings

BTS Jin Military Service: Date of enlistment, date of discharge and other details

Latest Entertainment News