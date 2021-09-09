Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar says Salim-Javed split never affected his relationship with Salman Khan and his family

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2, where he opened up about the split of writer-duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. During the episode, Farhan responded to a comment calling him a 'flop hero,' who only has one hit film that too because it was a biopic on the late athlete Milkha Singh. Responding to which he said, "Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhne mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon."

Farhan was also asked about the rift between, Salim and Javed. The actor stated that even though Arbaaz and his fathers parted ways professionally, it never affected his relationship with Salman Khan, Arbaaz and others in his family. "I find it incredible that whatever happened between Salim saab and us, it never trickled down to us. I never knew when the split happened. As years went by, I saw Salim saab wasn’t coming home and that we weren’t going over to his place."

Arbaaz added that the rift didn’t come down to him and Farhan, as they were always on good terms. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar split in 1982 and ended their 12 years of professional partnership. Together they worked for films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Don’ and others.

On the professional front, Farhan was last seen in 'Toofan' co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, 'Toofaan' revolves around the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai (Farhan) becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali. The movie also starred Paresh Rawal in a key role. Now, the actor will be taking over the directorial reins for his next, "Jee Lee Zara," where he has roped in actors like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.