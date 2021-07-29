Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana elated to shoot in Bhopal

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting his next awaited 'Doctor G', in Bhopal currently and he revealed that this is the first time he is shooting in the city of lakes! Ayushmann said, "I'm lucky that I chose acting as my profession because it has not only enabled me to live so many remarkable characters but has also taken me to so many incredible destinations."

He added, "For Doctor G, I'm fortunate to be visiting the heart of India and seeing it in its full glory. I'm shooting in Bhopal for the first time in my career and the city of lakes is a beautiful place. I'm bowled over by the warmth of the people and they have won my heart forever." The 'Vicky donor' actor who was in the North East for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Anek', shared he feels blessed to be born in a beautiful country like India.

"Earlier this year, I was in the North East for Anek and experienced the spectacular Kaziranga National Park. India is the most beautiful place on the planet. I'm blessed to be born in this country which gives me the opportunity to cherish so much in my lifetime," he said. On the work front, Ayushmann has a solid lineup of films including 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Anek' directed by Anubhav Sinha, and 'Doctor G' being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, for which he is currently shooting with Rakul Preet Singh in Bhopal.

Speaking about 'Doctor G', the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. This marks Ayushmann's third collaboration with Jungalee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

