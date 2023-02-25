Divya Agarwal REACTS to being called 'gold digger' after ex-Varun Sood's sister 'khandani' jewellery tweet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Divya Agarwal on ex-BF Varun Sood's sister's claims

Bigg Boss OTT winner and TV star Divya Agarwal is breaking her silence on the accusation levelled at her by ex-boyfriend Varun Sood's sister Akshita that she had not returned their ancestral jewellery. It all began a couple of days ago when during Varun's Q&A session on Twitter, his sister claimed that Divya had not given back the ancestral jewellery from their family. Though Akshita's tweets accusing her of the same have been deleted, Divya has replied in a series of tweets. She also lashed out on the unflattering comments related to the tweets and said that she is not a 'gold digger.'

The controversy began during Varun Sood's Q&A session with fans on Twitter where one asked him to clarify if he cheated on Divya. To this question, he replied, "I didn't bro." Varun's sister Akshita Sood then alleged that Divya had not returned their ancestral family jewellery. Shortly after, the tweets were deleted.

Now, without naming anyone, Divya Agarwal tweeted, "Giving back the "jewellery." Along with this, she shared a picture of the jewellery on her palm. In the follow-up tweet, she posted another picture of chocolates, captioned, "With some kisses." She added another tweet on the same line and wrote, "Omg not just that Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals ! #popxo." In a reply, she wrote, "Na kabhi pehna, na kabhi maanga."

In another tweet, Divya slammed the trolls that targeted her for keeping the jewellery and called her a "gold digger". She wrote, "You know people? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what?? No I don’t want this.. it’s not funny not peaceful for me.. I don’t feel right about it.. gold digger really? I’m a super self made woman and no one can take that away."

Divya and Varun's Breakup

Both Varun and Divya appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space, where they started dating each other. They announced their break-up in March 2022 after dating for a couple of years, in their respective Instagram stories. Divya shared a message for Varun that read, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends."

Divya Agarwal got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in December, last year.

