Dive into Abhay Deol's world of art as he shares his paintings

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has once again flaunted his artistic side on social media and showcased his experiments with painting. Abhay posted a picture of his painting on Instagram to show it to his fans and followers. "My experiments with painting. This from an old #burlesqueposter. Still incomplete, don't know if I want to finish it. But sharing it anyway," Abhay wrote as the caption.

This was not the first time that Abhay shared his artwork on social media. The actor's inclination towards art is reflected on his social media account. Most of the time, the actor has taken to art and paintings to share his thoughts on various issues. On the ongoing, Farmers Protest, the actor posted a painting of the farmers and captioned, "The nicest part of the #farmersprotest? People are united, and not divided, across religious, class, and caste lines. I have no doubt the farmers and the government will come to an amicable solution. Soon I hope!"

Once the actor even shared his self-portrait and captioned his artwork, "Let the water flow, let the colour bleed, let go of control. Reinvent yourself."

Check out some more artwork that Abhay Deol posted on his social media account:

Abhay Deol will soon be seen in, "1962: The War In The Hills", a series inspired by true events. It is set for launch on February 26. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series will take viewers back to November 1962, to narrate an untold story of valor. Abhay plays an army major who leads a battalion.

- with IANS inputs