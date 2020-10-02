Diljit Dosanjh slams trolls who target unnecessarily: Not a celebrity, I am a boy from the village’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh slams troll who target unnecessarily

Punjabi rockstar and actor Diljit Dosanjh is known for his quirky tweets and hilarious videos other than his soulful voice and power-packed acting skills. The actor ever fails to leave his fans amused with his social media posts. While he enjoys endless love, there are a few who spread negativity. Recently, Diljit became a target of trolls after he joined the farmer's protests against the Farm Bill in Punjab. He voiced out his support on Twitter as well and received some hateful comments. When a fan asked him to ignore the trolls, the actor said that he doesn't care about them but people think that just because he is a celebrity, they can say anything.

A Twitter user asked Diljit Dosanjh to ignore thr trolls as some people only have mindless things to say. To this, Diljit tweeted, "Nahi Parwah Ni Kar riha par eh Lok Sochde ne Ke Celebrity aa..Kush v Bol deo .. Par Gal eh aa ke mai celebrity Nahi .. Pinda’an wala Hee an .. Baki ena lokan Da Agenda hor v ho sakda.. Rab Jaanda (No, I don't pay attention to the trolls but these peopel think that I am a celebrity so they can say anything...But I am not a celebrity. I am a man from the village...But then these people might have a different agenda too...God knows)"

Nahi Parwah Ni Kar riha par eh Lok Sochde ne Ke Celebrity aa..Kush v Bol deo .. Par Gal eh aa ke mai celebrity Nahi .. Pinda’an wala Hee an .. Baki ena lokan Da Agenda hor v ho sakda.. Rab Jaanda 👍 https://t.co/61grtJZ34b — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 30, 2020

Earlier, reacting to the Farm's Bill, Diljit had tweeted, "Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer Bills)" Reacting to this, a Twitter user told him that he should either read the ordinance or not comment. He tweeted, "We expect farmers to feed the nation but they can’t decide on the rates."

Other than Diljit Dosanjh, Sidhu Moosewala, Himanshi KHurana, Babbu Mann, Gippy Grewal, Parmish Verma and Ammy Virk also joined the protest by the farmers of Punjab against the three farm bills rushed through Parliament by the Centre.

However, soon after joining the protest, actress-singer Himanshi Khurana informed that she has tested positive for COVID19. "I want to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening. I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precaution in the protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care," she tweeted.

I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage