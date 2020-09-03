Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh reacts to a fan’s PUBG question, says he plays ‘SUBG Rasode Mai’

As soon as the Indian government announced a ban on 118 mobile applications including the popular game PUBG, the news became a hot topic. Every memers and gamers on the internet were seen posting something on the other on the ban. And recently, even singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also reacted on the same. He shared a meme with a picture of him and Akshay Kumar from 'Good Newwz.'

Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala ... pic.twitter.com/9DitI1fvup — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

On coming across the singer’s tweet, one of his fans replied asking whether if Diljit used to play the popular game.

To this, Diljit gave a hilarious reply saying he didn't play PUBG but SUB-G. In his tweet he even signaled on the Kokilaben meme which is doing the rounds on the internet. The singer wrote, “Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI”

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI 😎🦾 https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

Apparently, Diljit has been posting a lot of entertaining videos while cooking in his kitchen which became very popular among his followers.

Well, the singer indeed has turned into a master chef now.

On the work front his recent album G.O.A.T has went on to become a hit and has broken all records of popularity all over the worldwide. The album is trending at number one across seven countries, including India, UAE, Bahrain and Canada.

Talking about its success, Diljit said, "I am so touched with the kind of love everyone has given me. I feel truly blessed. I have only unending gratitude for all my fans and my fellow industry friends for showing me so much love and support."

Meanwhile, the singer also announced that one of the songs from G.O.A.T named ‘Born To Shine’, will be hitting the music charts on September 5th. It is sung by Diljit himself while the lyrics have been penned by Amrit Maan and Desi Crew has given music to it.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage