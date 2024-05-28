Did you know Kartik Aaryan learned wrestling, boxing, and swimming for Chandu Champion?

Follow us on Image Source : KARTIK AARYAN'S INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan learned wrestling and boxing for his upcoming film

‘Chandu Champion,’ jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The recently released trailer has set the perfect tone for the arrival of this extraordinary story, with Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. As the shocking transformation of the young superstar is well witnessed in the trailer, it required him to learn three completely different sports which is whole together a different experience for Kartik.

Here's what Kartik Aaryan said

While sharing his experience of getting into character for Chandu Champion, Kartik said that preparing for this film was a thrilling challenge for him. He had to learn wrestling, boxing, and swimming - three completely different sports. The actor also said that working on this film has made him push his limits. "But I embraced the hard work and discipline. Mastering each sport was tough, but it made the role even more rewarding. I’m excited for everyone to see the dedication and effort that went into bringing Murlikant to life," said the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Kartik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

On the work front

Apart from Chandu Champion, Karthik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Soon after, it was revealed that the film would be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Also, it will go on the floor in the second half of the year 2024. And now, reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.

