Dhanashree limps as she drops husband Yuzvendra Chahal at airport after divorce rumours | WATCH

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines recently when rumours of their divorce started circulating online. The speculation rose when Dhanashree dropped Chahal surname from her Instagram bio. However, the couple later clarified that all is well in their marriage as they quashed split rumours. On Tuesday, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were snapped at the Mumbai airport together. They smiled and even posed for pictures for the media on the spot.

Dhanashree Verma snapped with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhansharee and Yuzvendra Chahal were snapped together at the Mumbai airport. Dhanashree had informed the fans recently that she has injured her leg while dancing. Post her injury, she was seen wearing a brace on her leg. As she accompanied her husband to the airport, she limped and was unable to walk properly. The couple posed for pictures for the paparazzi stationed there. Dhanashree wore a white crop top and a blue shirt on top of it. Yuzvendra was snapped in athleisure as he looked ready to fly out of the city.

Dhanashree informs about her injury

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shared a health update on social media and also clarified the rumours surrounding her married life with the Indian cricketer. Dhanashree took to Instagram to post her smiling selfies as she explained why she has been away from the social media platform for some days. The social media influence and dancer shared that she tore her ligament while making a dance video and has been resting at home due to the seriousness of the injury. She said that while making a dance video she ended up tearing her ACL ligament and will be undergoing surgery for the same.

Dhanashree quashes divorce rumours

Dhanashree also shared that while resting due to her leg injury, she came across rumours of her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal. She called the rumours surrounding her personal life 'shocking'. "I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life. I now feel wiser after this experience. I now know that people will talk and that’s okay, as long as you are a living, breathing embodiment of your truth (sic)," she said in her post.

