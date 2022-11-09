Deepika Padukone posts stunning Instagram video, Ranveer Singh drops flirty comment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone get flirty on Instagram

Deepika Padukone, on November 9, completed 15 years in Bollywood. Her debut film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan marked its 15th anniversary on Wednesday and Twitter has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the Hindi film industry's 'Shanti'. As Deepika completed this milestone in Bollywood, the actress also posted a stunning video of herself. Her husband Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from commenting on it and his remark proves why they are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Deepika Padukone shares video on Instagram

In a close-up video, Deepika let her eyes do all the talking. The words "It's time to look East" appeared on it. Deepika captioned it, "Stay tuned," hinting it is an announcement of some sort. Whether it's a business collaboration or an upcoming movie will be soon revealed by the actress. Fans rushed to the comments section to praise her beauty. One social media user wrote, "Congratulations for completing 15 years. Keep inspiring us. Keep entertaining us (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Omg what's coming up next (sic)?"

Ranveer Singh drops flirty comment on Deepika's post

Ranveer Singh's flirty comment on Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post caught fans' attention. The Sooryavanshi actor wrote, "It’s time to give me a kiss (sic)." He accompanied it with a kiss emoji and a lip kiss emoticon. Mans fans liked Ranveer's comment on Deepika's post and their Instagram banter.

Deepika to feature in Pathaan

On the movies front, Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. The action-packed teaser revealed Deepika's glam avatar and showed her doing stunts. The movie will be released on the big screens on January 25.

Check out Deepika's character poster in Pathaan.

