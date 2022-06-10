Friday, June 10, 2022
     
Deepika Padukone celebrates father Prakash Padukone's birthday by visiting Tirupati temple; see pics here

Deepika Padukone recently attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. She recently returned to India and keeping up the trend of visiting Tirupati temple on special occasions, the actress paid a visit on Friday. Check out the pictures here!

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2022 16:40 IST
Deepika Padukone with father Prakash Padukone
Deepika Padukone with father Prakash Padukone 

Highlights

  • Deepika Padukone paid visit to the temple on occasion of her father Prakash Padukone’s 67th birthday
  • Prakash Padukone is an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee
  • Reportedly, Deepika is working on a film based on the life of her father

Deepika Padukone, after a hectic two weeks at the Cannes Film Festival, was seen celebrating her father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone's 67th birthday. The actress along with her parents and sister Anisha visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on Friday to offer her prayers on the occasion. Several pictures of Deepika were shared by her fans on social media platforms. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pink Lucknowi suit. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Deepika also draped a pink silk shawl on her shoulders which she presumably got as a blessing from the temple as her father was also seen wearing a similar shawl.

Check out pictures from her visit to the temple below:

Deepika Padukone was recently celebrated at Cannes, where she turned jury member. Deepika's style statement was appreciated on the global front. The actress made heads turn with her sartorial choices and fashion game. She served some of the best looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She opted for ace designers like Louis Vuitton and Sabyasachi. Take a look at her best-dressed days below:

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. 'Pathaan' marks Deepika's fourth collaboration after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Hapyy New Year'. She is also a part of 'Project K' -- featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'The Intern' Hindi remake.

 

