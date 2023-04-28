Citadel star Priyanka Chopra on Malti spending 100 days in NICU: I was so close to losing her...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Citadel star Priyanka Chopra on Malti spending 100 days in NICU

Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra made headlines for playing a tough spy in the Amazon Prime Video series also starring Richard Madden. The actress draws attention to her personal life as much as to her professional projects. lately, PeeCee has been sharing many photos with her daughter Malti and also brought her to India for her first visit. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra recalled the days when Malti was kept in NICU before Priyanka and Nick Jonas could take her home.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she shut down when Malti was born. She said, "This is another really amazing example of strength that my husband has. I kind of..like shut down, I didn’t know how to react. I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever. I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test, I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone…that we’ve got her."

She added, "You know your child is alive, because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days, because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on."

During that time, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stood side by side as each other strength. The actress revealed that they divided day to watch Malti in the NICU as nurses take care of her. She also used to sing her Hindi lullabies in the hospital that her mother Madhu Chopra used to sing for her.

Priyanka Chopra further revealed, "I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Citadel opposite GOT fame Richard Madden.

