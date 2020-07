Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAROJKHANOFFICIAL Choreographer Saroj Khan buried in Mumbai, son Raju Khan performed last rites

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away on July 3 due to cardiac arrest. Her burial took place in Mumbai. Son Raju Khan, who is also a choreographer, performed the last rites. The body of Saroj Khan was taken to the Ahle Sunnat cemetery in Malad in the morning. She died at 1.52 am early on Friday. Family members also reached the cemetery.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage