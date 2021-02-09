Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTHGARIMA Bollywood writers Siddharth-Garima to make directorial debut with Saale Aashiq

The popular screenwriter duo of Siddharth and Garima is all set to turn directors for the gritty youth drama, Saale Aashiq. The film will mark their directorial debut in Bollywood. "The kind of stories that we want to tell need to have a very strong social message at heart. We are glad that Sony Pictures Films India is equally excited to take it ahead. We are super excited to be associated with them," Siddharth-Garima shared.

"Stoked to announce our next... The much awaited #DebutDirectorial with the love-soaked & bloodlorn #SaaleAashiq ... Thank you @sonypicsfilmsin @SonyPicsIndia @vivekkrishnani & team @ladasingh @abhi_mehrotra for the faith and support. Let's make this happen!," Siddharth-Garima tweeted on Monday evening.

Siddharth and Garima rose to fame as writers and lyricists in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and more recently Kabir Singh.

Saale Aashiq is set to go on the floor in the second half of 2021.