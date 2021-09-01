Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BHUMIPEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar recalls using her mom's makeup products in childhood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been appointed as India's first M.A.C global cosmetics brand ambassador, opened up about how her mother and aunts instil a love for make-up in her. "I am a huge lover of makeup. I have been experimenting with makeup since childhood. I remember I used to gaze at my mother adoringly whenever she started applying makeup, and then later I would wear her kajal and put her foundation. However, I would always end up looking like a clown. Thankfully, her closet was always opened for me during my childhood... and that's how my interest in makeup developed," Bhumi told ANI.

While talking about makeup, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star also put emphasis on skincare. "It's extremely important to take care of your skin. I make sure I drink loads of water and eat food that keeps my gut clean. I am a vegetarian so that's a plus. I look at beauty in a more realistic way. You have to love your body if you want it lovely or glowing.

The actress added that she has been around women, who love the world of beauty as much as she did and "I guess it was their influence along with how positive, fun and creative makeup can be, that completely engulfed me and continues to do so till date. It actually is therapy for me."

Being the first Indian personality who has been appointed as the face of a brand like M.A.C makes the 32-year-old actress feel extremely "honoured and proud".

Speaking of my skincare routine, I don't have a complicated skincare routine...it's just one facial cleanser cream which I use..that's about it," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen in 'Badhaai Do' with Rajkummar Rao, 'Raksha Bandhan' starring Akshay Kumar and 'Mr Lele' alongside Vicky Kaushal.

