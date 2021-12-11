Bharti Singh confirms pregnancy; comedian and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to welcome baby in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh had confirmed pregnancy rumours. The comedian and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to be new parents as they are expecting their first child together in 2022. Bharti surprised everyone as she took to her YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the happy news with her fans and followers. The couple uploaded a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'. Later, Bharti and Haarsh's close friends Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni also took to their Instagram stories to confirm the news. Also present with them was choreographer Punit Pathak and his wife Nidhi Moony Singh. In the photo, Bharti can be seen flaunting her growing baby bump.

Sharing the picture of the group, Jasmin wrote, "Baby Limbachiyaa coming soon." The news comes weeks after the rumours that the comedian is pregnant. Take a look at Bharti Singh's pregnancy announcement video and Jasmin's post:

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017 and rumours about Bharti's pregnancy followed soon after. They have been open about their plans of having a baby. The duo on multiple occasions revealed that they are trying for a baby. On the work front, Bharti, along with Haarsh, has launched a new YouTube channel called 'Bharti TV'. Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Bharti Singh said, "After working in the Television and Entertainment industry, me and Haarsh wanted to touch base with our loyal viewers who look forward to seeing us every day. In the case of TV, there are some time restrictions as you can watch the particular show at the given time only, but now via YouTube our viewers can watch us at any time and anyplace."

The couple has previously co-hosted TV shows including 'Funhit Mein Jaari', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and were recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 where they promoted their YouTube channel. Bharti is also working in the comedy-talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.