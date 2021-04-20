Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Babil shares Irrfan Khan's unseen picture hugging Amitabh Bachchan, says 'one day to work with you sir'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil had been sharing many unseen pictures and memories of his father after his death. He treated fans with unseen picture of the late actor with Amitabh Bachchan and expressed his gratitude for the fans of Irrfan Khan. In the picture Irrfan's back turned against the camera, as he hugs BIG B. From the picture, one could figure out that it is from the sets of their film Piku. The megastar has worked with Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Piku, which also featured Deepika Padukone.

Babil shared the picture and wrote, "I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud I love you. (And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan )."

Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and praised Babil's Bollywood debut film, Qala. He also showered praises, support and words of encouragement for writer-director Anvita Dutt Guptan. Along with a short clip from the film and tweeted, "Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well ..(sic)."

Meanwhile, Netflix original film titled Qala will be produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's Clean Slate Productions. Apart from Babil Khan the film stars Bubbul actor Tripti Dimri in the leading role.

Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

For those unversed, Babil stopped posting unseen pictures of his father. A fan asked Babil why he hasn't been sharing any memories, the star kid replied that he received many 'hurtful comments' which made him stopped the same. He said that people accused him of using his father's name for popularity.

