Amitabh Bachchan praises Irrfan Khan's son Babil's Bollywood debut, Qala

Bollywood legendry actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to his Twitter and praised Irrfan Khan's son Babil's Bollywood debut film, Qala. He also showered praises, support and words of encouragement for writer-director Anvita Dutt Guptan. Along with a short clip from the film and tweeted, "Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well ..(sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan has also worked with Babil Khan’s father, the late actor Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar's directorial Piku.

Netflix Original film titled Qala will be produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's Clean Slate Productions. Apart from Babil Khan the film stars Bubbul actor Tripti Dimri in the leading role.

Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

In a previous statement to the media, Anvita had stated, "Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala."

