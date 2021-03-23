Image Source : TWITTER/ RAMYA KRISHNAN Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan gets first COVID-19 vaccine; requests fans to get vaccinated

Actress Ramya Krishnan who rose to fame after her role as Rajamata Shivagami from Baahubali received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. The actress took to her Twitter and shared a picture of herself taking the vaccination“Vaccinated!! #covidvacccine #foryourself #forothers #getvaccienated”. Ramya also requested her fans and followers to get themselves vaccinated.

Ramya is the latest celebrity from the south industry to have received the COVID-19 vaccine, after Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Mohanlal shared their photos after getting vaccinated.

Ramya Krishnan who made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vellai Manasu, opposite YG Mahendra at the age of 14 has successfully carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has several popular films to her name including Bhale Mithrulu, Madana Gopaludu, Sri Devi Kamakshi Kataksham, Krishna Leela, Chakravarthy, Bhama Kalapam, Coolie and Bava Marudula Saval. She was also nominated in the Filmfare Award for Best Actress category for her performance in the Akkineni Nageswara Rao-starrer Sutradharulu.

Ramya was seen last in Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan's OTT released film Queen. The series was based on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s life. A second season of the series is expected to roll out soon. She is currently gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming films. The actress will be next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.