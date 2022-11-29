Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff challenge each other to know who is the real 'Action Hero’? Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana & Tiger Shroff challenge each other

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his first ever action film, 'An Action Hero' The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, which has piqued everyone's curiosity about the film. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, it is slated to hit the big screen on December 2 and end all its fans' built-up intrigue. The thriller is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar. On Tuesday, the Bala actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video with Tiger Shroff who is known for his action films.

In the video, the two actors are seen arguing over who is the real action hero. The video clip depicts both individuals engaging in combat, but Tiger ultimately concedes that a new action hero has arrived in town. After that, he wishes Ayushmann luck for his new movie and exhorts viewers to see it in theatres.

Recently, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai opened up about casting Ayushmann Khurrana as the titular character. He said that the National award-winning actor is always their first choice for any film that has a twist. "Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist."

Meanwhile, besides 'An Action Hero', Khurrana will be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is all set to star in Ganapath alongside her debut co-star Kriti Sanon. The action-thriller is slated for release around Christmas this year. Besides this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

