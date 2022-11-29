The Kashmir Files-IFFI Row: Swara Bhaskar supports Nadav Lapid's 'vulgar' comment; gets trolled by netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REALLYSWARA Swara Bhaskar supports Nadav Lapid's 'vulgar' comment

The Kashmir Files-IFFI Row: After facing dissension in India, Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie is again making headlines after Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, who served as head jury for IFFI slammed The Kashmir Files calling the film 'vulgar', 'inappropriate' and a 'propaganda film'. This stirred a new controversy. During the closing ceremony of the film festival, his statement on the movie stirred the internet. The leading actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and even director Vivek Agnihotri took to their social media handles to express their disagreement.

Now in a new turn of events, Nadav Lapid's comment found a supporter in Bollywood. The daunting actress, Swara Bhasker came forward in support of Nadav Lapid's comment. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world". As soon as she posted her tweet, netizens started trolling her. One of the users wrote, 'Still better than a vibrator promoting movie of a failed actress who herself lives in propoganda.' Another one wrote, 'Apne career ki tension lo madam. aapki saari films ka lifetime collection itna nhi hoga'. Another one tweeted, 'Baby mind your business, if not get the payment.'

Anupam Kher's reaction to The Kashmir Files' row

Whereas, Kher, in a Twitter post, shared a series of stills of legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film "Schindler's List" along with a picture from "The Kashmir Files". "No matter how big the lie is, it's always smaller than the truth in comparison," the actor, who had attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22, wrote.

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to IFFI Row

Agnihotri, on the other hand, took to Twitter writing, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."

"The Kashmir Files", which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It also starred Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

