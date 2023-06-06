Ayushmann Khurrana-Aparshakti hold their mother's hands as they return to Mumbai after father's demise | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti with their mother.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana’s father P Khurrana passed away on May 19. His last rites took place in Chandigarh. Now, the actors along with their mother Poonam Khurrana have returned to Mumbai. In a video that emerged online, the brothers were seen exiting the Mumbai airport. As they walked towards their car, they held Poonam's hands, displaying a heartwarming gesture of affection.

In the video, Poonam walked towards their car as she held Ayushmann and Aparshakti's hands. For the travel, Ayushmann's mother opted for black and white ethnic wear. And the elder brother was spotted in green T-shirt, black pants and sneakers. He also wore glasses to complete his look. Aparshakti on the other hand, was seen in a peach shirt paired with a blue T-shirt, trousers and sneakers.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Can see the deep pain of losing their loved one. God bless them." Another wrote,"God is near to us in the form of ma and baba. Take care of your precious gift from God." A third comment read, "These good sons are looking out for their beautiful mum!!! God bless always".

Post his father's demise last month, Ayushmann wrote, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hai humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humor, and the most beautiful. Jai jai.”

The news of P Khurana's death was shared by Aparshakti's team, which read, "It’s with deep sadness to inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”. P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also wrote books based on his knowledge of the subject.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

The actor was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film received mixed responses from all. Next, the actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film will release in theatres on July 7.

