Ayushmann Khurrana’s tribute to late father; posts heartfelt note

Ayushmann Khurrana's tribute to late father P Khurrana. The actor lost his father on May 19.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who lost his father and astrologer P Khurrana last week, shared a eulogy on social media. He took to Instagram to share pictures of himself along with his mother and brother Aparshakti from his father’s prayer meet. Ayushmann wrote in the post, “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hai humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humor, and the most beautiful. Jai jai.”

In the comments, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “His aura was strong and calm… always loved interacting with him…. strength with you all.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Love and strength to you and your family.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s filmmaker and author wife Tahira Kashyap also posted a video for her late father-in-law and wrote in a heartfelt caption, “Papa, a relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. For the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and Mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you Papa and then it just didn’t leave. The first time I heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions, and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven't met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forget your laughter, we'll miss you, papa."

The news of P Khurana's death was shared by Aparshakti's team last week. It read, "It’s with deep sadness to inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution to the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also wrote books based on his knowledge of the subject.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film received mixed responses from all. Next, the actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film will release in theatres on July 7.

