As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office bull run continues, Kartik Aaryan prays at Kashi Vishwanath | PICS

Riding high on the box office success of his latest film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', actor Kartik Aaryan visited the holy city Varanasi. As per a source, it was part of Kartik's vow to visit sacred spots if his film tastes success.

'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' exceeded expectations with an impressive opening and standing out as one of the biggest opening weekend of the year with a total weekend collection of Rs 55.96 crore.

The young superstar had the crowds raving in the holy city as he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Tuesday and performed the Ganga aarti in the evening.

Earlier, Kartik Aryaan had visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi and later offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Day 1 collection alone was Rs 14.11 crore, which was the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, among others.

Kartik is currently being hailed as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.