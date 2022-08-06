Armaan Malik meets Ed Sheeran at Copenhagen concert, calls him 'humble and warm' | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAANMALIK Armaan Malik with Ed Sheeran in pic shared on Instagram

Indian singer Armaan Malik got a chance to meet Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran in Copenhagen. Armaan, who reimagined Sheeran's version of '2step' and collaborated with him for it, took to social media to share a picture from their rendezvous.

In the caption space, Armaan wrote: "Truly an emotional evening for me. From doing a song with @teddysphotos to finally meeting him, talking about music and life and watching him live in concert. Thank you Ed for being so warm and humble, what a beautiful night (sic)."

Much before their collaboration '2Step', Sheeran and Armaan share a similar career trajectory and a certain forever-like flavour of music. Recently, Armaan released the love anthem 'You'.

