Armaan Malik meets Ed Sheeran at Copenhagen concert, calls him 'humble and warm' | PICS

Armaan Malik met pop star Ed Sheeran during the latter's Copenhagen concert. The Indian singer shared moments from when he attended the music event.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2022 22:24 IST
celeb images
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAANMALIK Armaan Malik with Ed Sheeran in pic shared on Instagram

Indian singer Armaan Malik got a chance to meet Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran in Copenhagen. Armaan, who reimagined Sheeran's version of '2step' and collaborated with him for it, took to social media to share a picture from their rendezvous.

In the caption space, Armaan wrote: "Truly an emotional evening for me. From doing a song with @teddysphotos to finally meeting him, talking about music and life and watching him live in concert. Thank you Ed for being so warm and humble, what a beautiful night (sic)."

 

Much before their collaboration '2Step', Sheeran and Armaan share a similar career trajectory and a certain forever-like flavour of music. Recently, Armaan released the love anthem 'You'.

