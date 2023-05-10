AR Rahman's sharp jibe at singers who remix his songs wins internet; says 'I have been there' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AR Rahman's Instagram upload

The Oscar-winning composer, AR Rahman has taken a sharp dig at the singers for remixing his cult classic songs. In a witty post, the ace composer shared a video captioning it, 'I have been there'. He shared a throwback clip, where legendary singer Sting was serenaded with a version of 'Every Breath You Take', sung by Puerto Rican-born guitarist and singer Jose Monserrate. In the video, Sting looks a bit irritated.

The clip was originally shared along with a tweet that read, "Sting watching his song getting murdered live on stage." In the video, singer-musician Sting can be seen listening to Jose Feliciano, while attending the Polar Music Prize in 2017. We can definitely see how Sting tried to behave politely while his song was getting murdered in front of him. Sting does everything he can to be polite, unaware that the camera is pointing at him, but there are some flashes of irritation visible on his face.

Seeing, Rahman being vocal about his thoughts, netizens started praising the award-winning singer and composer. One of the users wrote, “Yes we can understand sir.. I salute his patience.” The second one said, “can feel the pain from his face…” The third one said, “Sir, frankly what's happening to most of your songs being dubbed into Telugu lately is just the same thing, I guess right under your watch.”

Lately, the remix culture was at its peak when many of AR Rahman's songs were getting remixed. His hit track Humma Humma from the 1995 Mani Ratnam film Bombay was sung by Badshah. It featured in the 2016 film OK Jaanu co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. A few years later, the hit track Masakali from Delhi 6 (2009), which was originally composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, was also remixed and released as Masakali 2.0.

The Masakali's remix definitely bothered AR Rahman as he expressed his displeasure by tweeting the original song and wrote a long note. "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. Lots of love and prayers, AR Rahman.”

