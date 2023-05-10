Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ex-boyfriends, says 'I always ended up dating...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's Instagram uploads

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra pretty much knows how to be in the headlines. The actress absolutely slayed the fashion quotient at the Met Gala 2023 and burned the internet with her after-party boss lady looks. Now, PeeCee again stole the limelight by talking about her ex-boyfriends in Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy. She talked about the actors she dated before tying the knot with Nick Jonas. She called all her exes ‘great’ even when their relationship ended on a bad note.

Priyanka has been linked with many Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Harman Baweja and talking about dating her co-stars she shared, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships till my last one,” she said. When asked why that was the case, she said, “I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with are the people that I met on my set. And I think that, I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship and I've dated great people.”

She added, "Yeah, the relationships may have ended really badly some of them, but like the people that I've had, I've dated in my life, have been really wonderful. But after my ex before my husband, I literally took two years off. And that was a big reason.” Priyanka called herself a serial monogamist and revealed that she discussed about her exes with Nick Jonas before marrying him.

Meanwhile, at the Met Gala 2023, Priyanka and Nick walked the carpet together for the second time and revealed that this was the beginning of their love story 6-7 years ago. On the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka spoke to Emma Chamberlain and said that the Met Gala was like 'the beginning of our love story.' Emma asked Priyanka and Nick if this was like a date night for them and Nick replied, "It is. And for us, it is like the beginning of our love story." Nick recalled that it happened "6-7 years" ago. Priyanka revealed, "We walked the carpet, my first Met and Nick was kind enough to escort me on behalf of Ralph Lauren at that time." Adding to this, when Emma commented that they "kind of fell in love here," Nick nodded in affirmation and Priyanka said, "I think so. Maybe. It’s a special carpet for us."

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra has locked THIS designer for her engagement with Raghav Chadha

Also Read: Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor to portray an IFS officer in new film alongside Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew

Latest Entertainment News