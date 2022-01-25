Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anushka Sharma's fans slam Shoaib Akhtar's 'Virat Kohli shouldn't have married' remark

Highlights Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli fans troll and slam Shoaib Akhtar after he questions their marriage

Netizens call the statement illogical

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017

Seems like not just cricket lovers from all over the world but Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is also disappointed with Virat Kohli's stepping down as India Test captain. Shoaib has landed himself into trouble after he commented on Virat Kohli's marriage with Anushka Sharma. The Pakistani cricketer hinted that somehow Virat's bad performance on the field was linked to his marriage with the Bollywood actress. He claimed that the actress’ husband-star cricketer should not have gotten married and should have concentrated on the game for 10-12 years.

This remark did not go down well with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fans as they took to their social media and slammed shoaib Akhtar for his 'stupid logic'. A user wrote, "Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan." Another wrote, "Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan."

Expressing about Virat's recent decision to quit as Test captain of the Indian cricket team, Shoaib told Dainik Jagran, "I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn't come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little."

"There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle," he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli announced his resignation as the Test captain, a day after India lost the series 1-2 to South Africa with a seven-wicket defeat at Cape Town.