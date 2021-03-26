Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after talking about break up with Sushant, says 'I almost said something'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BALIYASAIVI Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after talking about break up with Sushant

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been ruling the headlines these days for the shocking details she has revealed about her life and journey. From talking about her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput to the casting couch experience, the actress bared it all. Ankita opened up about how she had to face the wrath of the fans after Sushant's death in June last year. On Thursday, the actress shared a cryptic post and claimed that she almost said something.

Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of herself and said, "I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn’t. Wearing @the_lockdown_attire."

On Friday, Ankita shared another set of pictures looking gorgeous in a black outfit. She wrote, "Give me some sunshine, give me some rain, give me another chance... I wanna grow up once again."

Meanwhile, talking about the reaction to her relationship with Sushant post his death, Ankita told Bollywood Bubble, "We suddenly became the perfect couple, while Vicky (her boyfriend Vicky Jain) was touted as the worst. I really want to ask people if that was the case, where were you when we broke up? Why didn’t you let him know how good I am for him back then?"

She added, "Although I don’t get bothered too much, it does hurt when you start targeting my family. There is a point when I felt like who has given these people the right to even talk to me like that. If Sushant was around, he would have been the first person to call out this behaviour."